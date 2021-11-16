Stock futures tick higher as retail sales jump

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday morning as traders took in a jump in retail sales.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 65 points, or 0.18%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.09% and 0.06%, respectively. The slight gains come a day after President Biden signed the $1,2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

The retail sales report for October showed sales increased 1.7% last month, accelerating from the 0.7% gain in September. Excluding autos, sales also rose 1.7%. Annually sales surged 16.3%

In stocks, Walmart Inc. brushed aside supply chain worries and reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as grocery shoppers flocked to stores for the company’s "Everyday Low Price" amid the current inflationary environment. The retail giant raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Home Depot Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as consumers continued spent more on do-it-yourself home projects. The company said a 12.9% jump in average ticket price helped offset the 5.5% decline in customer transactions.

Lucid Group Inc. reported an increase in orders and raised its production forecast for next year.

Elsewhere, crypto-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc. and MicroStrategy Inc., were under pressure as bitcoin’s price briefly tumbled below $60,000 a token.

Peloton Interactive Inc. announced a proposed $1 billion common stock offering.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 41 cents to $81.29 a barrel and gold climbed $8.60 to $1,875.20 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 both rallied 0.46% after a report said the eurozone’s economy grew 2.2% last quarter, up from 2.1% the prior quarter. Britain’s FTSE 100 was higher by 0.15%.

Asian bourses were mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index slipping 0.33% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.11% and 1.27%, respectively.