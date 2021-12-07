Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Stock futures gain on omicron optimism

Government bond yields were broadly higher

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, pointing to gains for major indexes amid cautious hopes that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could lead to a milder form of the disease.

Futures on the S&P 500 strengthened 0.9% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

European stocks advanced Tuesday for a two-day winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 1.2% in morning trade. Consumer discretionary and utilities sectors led gains while the healthcare sector lost ground.

NYSE SHAKEUP SEES PRESIDENT STACEY CUNNINGHAM EXIT

Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Timothy Nick work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street as traders hold back ahead of an interest rate announcement from

Carnival climbed 2% for a three-session run of gains and Delivery Hero jumped 2.4%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.7%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 gained 0.6% and Germany’s DAX added 1.2%.

The Swiss franc and the British pound were up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar and the euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.13.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 1.6% to $74.28 a barrel. Gold also strengthened 0.1% to $1,782.00 a troy ounce.

NASDAQ ON TRACK TO BEAT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS

German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.356% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts rose to 0.769%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield strengthened to 1.450% from 1.433%. Yields move inversely to prices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Asia, indexes mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.