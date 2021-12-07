Stock futures gain on omicron optimism

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, pointing to gains for major indexes amid cautious hopes that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could lead to a milder form of the disease.

Futures on the S&P 500 strengthened 0.9% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

European stocks advanced Tuesday for a two-day winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 1.2% in morning trade. Consumer discretionary and utilities sectors led gains while the healthcare sector lost ground.

Carnival climbed 2% for a three-session run of gains and Delivery Hero jumped 2.4%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.7%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 gained 0.6% and Germany’s DAX added 1.2%.

The Swiss franc and the British pound were up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar and the euro was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.13.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 1.6% to $74.28 a barrel. Gold also strengthened 0.1% to $1,782.00 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.356% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts rose to 0.769%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield strengthened to 1.450% from 1.433%. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.2%.