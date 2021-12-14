Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures gain ahead of Fed meeting

Government bond yields ticked higher

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which is expected to end with the central bank signaling a faster wind-down of its bond-buying program.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

European stocks climbed Tuesday after a four-session losing streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% in morning trade. Led by gains in consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.

Specialist trader Michael Pistillo Jr. wears a Dow 23,000 hat, after the Dow briefly traded above 23,000, at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 17, 2017.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, added 0.7%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 gained 0.3% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.5%.

The British pound was down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.32. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc and the euro were broadly flat against the dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.5% to $74.77 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.30 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.373% and the yield on 10-year gilts rose to 0.707%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to 1.430% from 1.423%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower 1.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite shed 0.5%.