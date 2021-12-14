Stock futures gain ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stock futures edged up ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which is expected to end with the central bank signaling a faster wind-down of its bond-buying program.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

European stocks climbed Tuesday after a four-session losing streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% in morning trade. Led by gains in consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, added 0.7%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 gained 0.3% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.5%.

The British pound was down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.32. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc and the euro were broadly flat against the dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.5% to $74.77 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2% to $1,784.30 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.373% and the yield on 10-year gilts rose to 0.707%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields strengthened to 1.430% from 1.423%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was lower 1.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.7% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite shed 0.5%.