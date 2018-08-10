Stock futures fall amid global financial concerns

Stocks were pointing to a lower start as financial concerns develop in Turkey and Russia.

Dow Jones futures were down by 0.36%. The S&P 500 declined 0.40% and the Nasdaq Composite is 0.43% lower.

The Turkish lira plunged to a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar Friday.

This came after a report that the European Central Bank is growing more concerned about exposure of regional banks to Turkey.

The lira is extending losses in part due to a diplomatic rift between Turkey and the U.S.

The ECB has concerns specifically about banks in Spain, Italy and France and their exposure to Turkey's woes, the Financial Times reported Friday.

The recently announced additional sanctions against Russia, hit that country’s currency and stocks as the country braced for uncertainties over the Trump administration’s commitment to enforcement, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In Asia, amid the U.S. and China’s trade concerns, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the day down 0.84%.

Japan's Nikkei index ended the day down 1.3% lower, down to a one-month low. The index was down 1% for the week.

In European trading, London’s FTSE was down 0.62%, Germany’s DAX was lower by 1.57% and France’s CAC was off by 1.14%.

Stocks were mostly flat on Thursday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hovering near record levels as traders digested the continued stream of mostly positive earnings, while the long-running uncertainty over trade still weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.52 points, or 0.29%, to 25,509.23. The S&P 500 was down 4.12 points, closing at 2,853.58. The Nasdaq Composite edged 3.46 points higher to 7,891.78.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25509.23 -74.52 -0.29% SP500 S&P 500 2853.58 -4.12 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7891.7818 +3.46 +0.04%

Investors said renewed trade tensions sapped some of the market's enthusiasm after China threatened Wednesday to slap new tariffs on various chemicals and medical equipment, among other goods.

Economic data out Thursday included weekly jobless claims which came in at 213,000 vs. the Thomson Reuters forecast for 220,000. Producer prices, a measure of inflation, were flat in July

On Friday’s economic calendar, traders will examine another inflation report in the form of consumer prices.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.