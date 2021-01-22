Stock futures fall after record week

U.S. equity futures were trading lower the day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closes.

Continue Reading Below

The major futures indexes suggested a decline of 0.6% when the opening bell rings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Asian stock markets retreated Friday after a resurgence of coronavirus infections in China and a rise in cases in Southeast Asia.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.4%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

The big number in the U.S. that traders will be watching will be existing home sales for December. The National Association of Realtors was expected to say that sales of previously owned homes slipped 2% month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.55 million units, down from 6.69 million in November.

HOUSING MARKET STAYS TIGHT AS HOMEOWNERS STAY PUT

The first week of earnings season wraps up Friday morning with a trio of financial names reporting: Ally Financial, Regions Financial and Huntington Bancshares.

Other companies reporting will be energy equipment and services giant Schlumberger, and railroad Kansas City Southern.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31176.01 -12.37 -0.04% SP500 S&P 500 3853.07 +1.22 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13530.914939 +73.67 +0.55%

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 3,853.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1% to 31,176.01.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6% to 13,530.91 after traders bid up shares in Big Tech stocks, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. That helped outweigh losses in energy, bank and other stocks.

Stocks have risen on optimism the rollout of vaccines developed by U.S., European and Chinese drug companies would allow economies to return to normal.

BIDEN’S $1.9T CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE ‘GOOD STEP’: ECONOMIST MARK ZANDI

Markets also have been encouraged by the inauguration of President Biden, who has proposed a $1.9 trillion economic aid package, including $1,400 cash payments for most Americans.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 78 cents to $52.35 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 11 cents on Thursday to $53.13. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, shed 71 cents to $55.38 per barrel in London. It rose 2 cents the previous session to $56.10 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.