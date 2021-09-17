Stock futures edge higher, European and Asian indexes rise

U.S. stock futures crept up Friday and Asian and European equity indexes also gained.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. U.S. stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals in the latest economic data and a stock-market pullback in China.

Europe stocks advanced Friday for a two-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.7% in morning trade. Industrials and energy sectors led gains while the materials sector lost ground.

FED CHAIR JEROME POWELL TO REVIEW TRADING RULES AFTER CENTRAL BANKER STOCK TRADES RAISE EYEBROWS

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.7%. Other stock in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 added 0.8% and the FTSE 250 rose 0.3%. Germany’s DAX was largely flat.

Stocks in Asia mostly climbed, as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% after falling as much as 0.9% earlier, and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% after falling as much as 1% during the session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.6%.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.3% to $75.46 a barrel. Gold strengthened 0.4% to $1,763.30 a troy ounce.

WORLD BANK CANCELS FLAGSHIP ‘DOING BUSINESS’ REPORT AFTER INVESTIGATION

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields declined to 1.334% from 1.335%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. German 10-year bund yields were up to minus 0.288% from minus 0.300% and the U.K. 10-year gilts yield gained to 0.728% from 0.727%.

