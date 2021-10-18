Stock futures edge down to start the week
Crude prices and Treasury yields were ticking higher
U.S. stock futures slipped ahead of industrial production figures and another volley of corporate earnings reports.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.2%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.3% in morning trade. Healthcare and real-estate sectors led the losses while utilities and energy sectors rose.
‘CRAZY’ BETS ON $200 OIL INVADE THE OPTIONS MARKET
The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, was down 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed as the U.K.’s FTSE 250 was broadly flat, whereas France’s CAC 40 was lower 0.7% and Germany’s DAX shed 0.3%.
The Swiss franc and the euro were down 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar whereas the British pound was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.37.
In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.6% to $85.41 a barrel. Gold declined 0.3% to $1,763.30 a troy ounce.
TESLA EARNINGS, HOUSING DATA AND APPLE'S EVENT TOP WEEK AHEAD
German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.142% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts strengthened to 1.129%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.607% from 1.574% on Friday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.
In Asia, indexes mostly slipped as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1% and China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
—An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.