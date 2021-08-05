Stock futures climb ahead of weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open Thursday ahead of the latest jobs data.

Dow Jones Industrial Averages gained 46 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both rose 0.2%.

Weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET with economists expecting 385,000 first-time filings last week, down from 400,000 the week prior.

In stocks, Robinhood Markets Inc. was sharply lower and said in a filing that existing stockholders will sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. Shares of the trading app platform had surged 87% over the prior two sessions.

In earnings, Uber Inc.’s quarterly loss widened as the ride-hailing giant boosted incentives to lure drivers back to work. The company said quarterly gross bookings hit an all-time high and food delivery orders also increased.

Moderna Inc. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and said its COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective through the six months following the administration of a second dose.

Electronic Arts Inc. said product launches and its live services fueled its stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The video game maker raised its full-year outlook and said its new Battlefield 2042 game would be released before the holidays.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 3 cents to $68.18 a barrel and gold advanced $1.20 to $1,815.70.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.16% after the Bank of England kept policy unchanged and warned the U.K.’s economy would face above-target inflation in the near term. Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 was little changed and France’s CAC 40 jumped 0.34%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.52% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.31% and 0.84%, respectively.