Stock futures begin new week with declines on resurgence of coronavirus cases
Investors are re-evaluating their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic
U.S. equity futures are pointing to losses to start the week on concerns about a rebound in cases of coronavirus.
The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1.5 percent or more than 350 Dow points as of 12:02 a.m. ET.
Shares are lower following the worst week for Wall Street in nearly three months.
Stocks are turning wobbly as investors re-evaluate their expectations for economic growth, which many skeptics have been saying were overly optimistic.
Case numbers are still growing in various nations, including emerging economies, and without a vaccine, relaxing lockdowns and reopening travel could bring on further waves of COVID-19 cases.
In Asian markets on Monday, Japan's benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite was little changed.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|25605.54
|+477.37
|+1.90%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3041.31
|+39.21
|+1.31%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|9588.808163
|+96.08
|+1.01%
On Wall Street Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent a day after dropping nearly 6 percent in its biggest rout since mid-March. It lost 4.8 percent for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak for the benchmark index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9 percent and ended the week with a 5.6 percent loss after slumping nearly 7 percent on Thursday.
The Nasdaq, which climbed above 10,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, gained 1 percent.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost $1.04 to $35.22 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 8 cents to settle at $36.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 74 cents to $37.99 a barrel.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.