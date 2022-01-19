Stocks rebound led by Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday morning as another round of earnings rolled in.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2%, rebounding from Tuesday's sharp selloff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35368.47 -543.34 -1.51% SP500 S&P 500 4577.11 -85.74 -1.84% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14506.896644 -386.86 -2.60%

Equities tacked on momentum despite the 10-year Treasury hovering around 1.87%, the highest since January 2020, while oil sits at the $85 per barrel level, an eight-year high.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 60.97 +1.00 +1.67%

Financials are in focus with SoFi Technologies Inc. up 17% in the premarket after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve approved its application to operate as a bank, and it expects to do so next month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SOFI SOFI TECHNOLOGIES 12.06 -1.14 -8.64%

In earnings news, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley rose after reporting better-than-expected results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 46.26 -1.65 -3.44% MS MORGAN STANLEY 94.01 -4.87 -4.93%

Dow member UnitedHealth Group posted strong fourth-quarter earnings led by double-digit growth in its Optum division. The largest U.S. health insurer posted fourth-quarter net income on Wednesday of $4.07 billion, or $4.26. Removing one-time benefits and charges, per-share earnings were $4.48, or 18 cents better than expected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue, at $73.74 billion, also topped expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 460.99 -7.70 -1.64% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 156.73 -3.08 -1.93%

Procter & Gamble also reported better than expected results even with inflationary pressures.

"We delivered very strong top-line growth and made sequential progress on earnings in the face of significant cost headwinds," President and CEO Jon Moeller said in a release. "These results keep us on track to deliver our earnings outlook and to raise estimates for sales growth, cash productivity and cash return to shareowners."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 45.61 -1.13 -2.42% DFS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 123.72 -3.82 -3.00%

In the afternoon, investors will focus on United Airlines and Discover Financial Services.

On the economic calendar, the Commerce Department is expected to say that the number of new homes under construction in December fell 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.65 million. That’s after a much stronger-than-expected increase in November to 1.679 million. Permits for future construction are anticipated to slip 0.9% to 1.701 million in December, after jumping 3.9% the previous month to the highest since August.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1%, Germany's DAX gained 0.1% and France's CAC rose 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to its lowest level since August, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.