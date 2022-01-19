Stocks rebound led by Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
Oil hovers above $85 per barrel, an 8-year high
U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday morning as another round of earnings rolled in.
The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2%, rebounding from Tuesday's sharp selloff.
Equities tacked on momentum despite the 10-year Treasury hovering around 1.87%, the highest since January 2020, while oil sits at the $85 per barrel level, an eight-year high.
Financials are in focus with SoFi Technologies Inc. up 17% in the premarket after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve approved its application to operate as a bank, and it expects to do so next month.
In earnings news, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley rose after reporting better-than-expected results.
Dow member UnitedHealth Group posted strong fourth-quarter earnings led by double-digit growth in its Optum division. The largest U.S. health insurer posted fourth-quarter net income on Wednesday of $4.07 billion, or $4.26. Removing one-time benefits and charges, per-share earnings were $4.48, or 18 cents better than expected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue, at $73.74 billion, also topped expectations.
Procter & Gamble also reported better than expected results even with inflationary pressures.
"We delivered very strong top-line growth and made sequential progress on earnings in the face of significant cost headwinds," President and CEO Jon Moeller said in a release. "These results keep us on track to deliver our earnings outlook and to raise estimates for sales growth, cash productivity and cash return to shareowners."
In the afternoon, investors will focus on United Airlines and Discover Financial Services.
On the economic calendar, the Commerce Department is expected to say that the number of new homes under construction in December fell 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.65 million. That’s after a much stronger-than-expected increase in November to 1.679 million. Permits for future construction are anticipated to slip 0.9% to 1.701 million in December, after jumping 3.9% the previous month to the highest since August.
In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1%, Germany's DAX gained 0.1% and France's CAC rose 0.5%.
In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to its lowest level since August, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%.
FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.