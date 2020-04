Stock futures little changed with coronavirus small business funding and 3M, Apple and Amazon earnings in focus

U.S. stock futures kicked off the week modestly lower as a new round of cash heads to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus after President Trump signed the $484 billion coronavirus relief package that includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Lenders are expected to resume processing applications on Monday.

SBA: EMERGENCY CORONAVIRUS PROGRAM AMOUNT FROM BANKS WILL BE CAPPED

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped over 55 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were little changed as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

Investors will also be keeping a close eye on those major cities reopening and how quickly those local economies can begin to bounce back.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday" he is confident the bounce back will come by early summer.

"I think as we begin to reopen the economy in May and June, you're going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September," Mnuchin said. "And we are putting in an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy. You're seeing trillions of dollars that's making its way into the economy, and I think this is going to have a significant impact," he said.

The collapse in oil claimed its first corporate victim, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. filing for bankruptcy protection Sunday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DO DIAMOND OFFSHORE 0.94 +0.11 +13.06%

Oil posted its worst week in history after West Texas Intermediate crude futures turned negative for the first time in history. On Sunday, oil was modestly lower trading around $16.60 per barrel.

CORONAVIRUS DECIMATES ENERGY INDUSTRY, NOW US MULLS TAKING STAKES IN COMPANIES: MNUCHIN

Through last week, stocks fell across the board with the Dow dropping 1.93 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 1.32 percent and 0.18 percent respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % 3M n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 114.04 +1.13 +1.00% TSLA TESLA INC. 725.15 +19.52 +2.77% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,410.22 +10.77 +0.45% AAPL APPLE INC. 282.97 +7.94 +2.89%

As for the week ahead, earnings from marquee companies will be in focus including 3M, Caterpillar, Google and Starbucks on Tuesday. Tesla on Wednesday and Amazon and Apple on Thursday to name a few.

