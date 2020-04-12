Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures trade cautiously as OPEC deal comes together

Investors eye the start of earnings season

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joins Chris Wallace on 'Fox News Sunday.'video

Mark Cuban on the prospects of an economic recovery in America

U.S. stock futures saw a modest pop at the open before giving back most of the early gains despite confirmation that OPEC, Russia and other major oil producers agreed to cut output by a record amount, ending their price war.

Oil and stock futures tilted lower as of 6:30 pm ET on Easter Sunday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off around 300 points. Investors are also looking ahead to what will be a busy week of corporate earnings, especially for the big banks, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

The S&P 500 is coming off its best week since 1974, rising 12 percent.

JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.102.76+8.46+8.97%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY33.20+2.92+9.64%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.184.26+7.30+4.13%

In addition to the start of earnings season, President Trump is expected on Tuesday to announce a group that may be called the 'Opening Our Country Council,' which will comprise of bipartisan business leaders across the U.S.

The group will likely begin by assessing ideas such as reopening areas on a "rolling basis," provided it is safe to do so. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 1.7 million people worldwide and killed more than 100,000.

Americans are starting to receive their stimulus checks from the U.S. government to help curb financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

