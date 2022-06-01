Stock futures trade mixed to start the new month

U.S. equity futures traded mixed as the new month begins after ending May on a down note.

The major futures indexes suggest a rebound of 0.3% on the Dow when the opening bell rings Wednesday morning.

Oil prices gained Wednesday morning after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded around $116 a barrel. Brent crude traded around $117 a barrel.

Both benchmarks ended May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.

Salesforce increased its full-year adjusted profit forecast on strong demand as companies look to improve efficiencies. Shares of the company traded 8% higher in the after-hours session.

HP Inc. gave an upbeat earnings outlook even as its laptop and printing business dealt with supply-chain disruptions and sanctions against Russia.

On the economic docket, the payroll processing firm ADP releases its National Employment report for May. Economists are looking for a gain of 300,000 private-sector jobs, up from a much weaker-than-expected tally of 247,000 jobs in April.

Also watch for the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for May.

Earnings reports are due from Hovnanian, C hewy, GameStop, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Bitcoin traded around $31,000.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite index shed 0.1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32990.12 -222.84 -0.67% SP500 S&P 500 4132.15 -26.09 -0.63% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12081.391198 -49.74 -0.41%

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 4,132.15, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 32,990.12, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4% to 12,081.39.

For the month, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out modest gains of 0.01% and 0.04%, respectively. However, the Nasdaq Composite lost over 2%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose following reports showing confidence among U.S. consumers was higher than economists expected and home prices rose more than forecast. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2.86% on Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.