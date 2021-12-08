Stock futures aim for gains following biggest day for stocks since March

U.S. equity futures are trading higher following another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March, ending at 4,686.75. The Nasdaq climbed 3% to 15,686.92 and the Dow Jones Industrials rose 1.4% to 35,719.43.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35719.43 +492.40 +1.40% SP500 S&P 500 4686.75 +95.08 +2.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15686.916193 +461.76 +3.03%

The rebound this week comes after the market posted two losing weeks in a row, weighed down by concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, mixed data on the job market and worries about inflation.

Comments Monday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said early indications suggest the omicron variant may be less dangerous than the delta variant, which has encouraged investors.

Traders on Wednesday will be watching for the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The Labor Department is expected to say that there were 10.369 million job openings available at the end of October. That’s down from 10.438 million in September. It would also mark the third straight monthly decline.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.3%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% and France's CAC gained 0.3%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was slipped 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.2%.

US TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS IN OCTOBER AS EXPORTS REBOUND

Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%. The change reflected weaker consumer and public demand and trade and lower levels of private inventories.

Japan's Parliament is expected to approve a proposed record stimulus package of 56 trillion yen ($490 billion), including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to help the economy out of the doldrums worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy futures mostly rose on Tuesday, with the price of U.S. crude oil jumping 3.7% to $72.05 per barrel. That helped lift the S&P 500′s energy sector.

On Wednesday, oil prices fell back, with U.S. benchmark crude losing 37 cents to $71.69 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, gave up 25 cents to $75.21 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.