Stock futures trade lower following tech selloff

U.S. equity futures traded mixed ahead of the final Wall Street session of the week.

The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.1% on the Dow, but a decline of 0.3% on the Nasdaq, which fell 2.5% on Thursday in a tech selloff.

U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it was preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation.

Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans to trim its pandemic stimulus, but not abruptly.

JOBLESS CLAIMS TICKED UP BY 206,000

The Bank of Japan said Friday it would reduce some of its pandemic support measures, reducing purchases of corporate bonds to pre-crisis levels after March. It also extended by six months extra support for lending to small companies. But its board meeting otherwise kept ultra-loose monetary policy mostly unchanged.

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.2%.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.4% and France's CAC was off 0.3%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35897.64 -29.79 -0.08% SP500 S&P 500 4668.67 -41.18 -0.87% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15180.434862 -385.15 -2.47%

Thursday’s sell-off on Wall Street took the S&P 500 0.9% lower to 4,668.67, erasing about half of its gains from the day before. The Nasdaq slid 2.5% to 15,180.43, its biggest drop since September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 35,897.64.

Several big technology companies weighed on the market. Apple slid 3.9% and Microsoft dropped 2.9%.

FEDEX REINSTATES 2022 PROFIT TARGET, SHARES SOAR

Delivery firm FedEx Corp reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits ahead of the peak holiday season when the number of packages it handles often doubles. Shares were up 5% to $250.50 in after-hours trading.

Electric vehicle upstart Rivian Automotive posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. Shares of the company tumbled more than 10% to $97.94 in after-hours trading.

In other trading Friday, U.S. crude oil lost 76 cents to $71.62 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.31 to $72.38 on Thursday. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing of crude, fell 62 cents to $74.39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.