Stock futures continue Wall Street retreat

U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, adding to the previous day's losses.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

On Wall Street, the major indexes’ losses have mounted this month as rising inflation and the pandemic’s latest surge cause investors to take caution.

Heightened expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve have kept Treasury yields rising. The 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.87% on Wednesday, the highest since January 2020.

The flood of financial earnings continues Wednesday, with Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, and State Street headlining ahead of the opening bell. Also watch for results from a pair of Dow members: health care heavyweights UnitedHealth Group and Procter & Gamble. In the afternoon investors will focus on United Airlines and Discover Financial Services.

On the economic calendar, the Commerce Department is expected to say that the number of new homes under construction in December fell 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.65 million. That’s after a much stronger-than-expected increase in November to 1.679 million. Permits for future construction are anticipated to slip 0.9% to 1.701 million in December, after jumping 3.9% the previous month to the highest since August.

In Europe, London's FTSE was flat, Germany's DAX declined 0.3% and France's CAC gained 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% to its lowest level since August, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%.

Traders returned to the market on Tuesday following Monday's holiday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35368.47 -543.34 -1.51% SP500 S&P 500 4577.11 -85.74 -1.84% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14506.896644 -386.86 -2.60%

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to 4,577.11, with about 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing in the red.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid 2.6% to 14,506.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% to 35,368.47.

Activision Blizzard surged 25.9% on news of a blockbuster deal. Microsoft, which fell 2.4%, is buying the maker of games like "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" for $68.7 billion. Other game stocks rose, including Electronic Arts, which added $3.47, or 2.7%, to $133.91.

Goldman Sachs reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits, sending shares down $26.54, or 7%, to $354.40.

Online brokerage Charles Schwab fell $3.37, or 3.5%, to $92.16 after the company reported fourth-quarter profits that rose but came in below analysts' estimates.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 49 cents to $85.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 25 cents to $87.76 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.