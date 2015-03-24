Steve Wynn bets his 'ShowStoppers' show will wow Las Vegas visitors with 20 Broadway numbers

Steve Wynn says his new Broadway-inspired production "ShowStoppers" will be a spectacle that can't be seen anywhere else on a Cirque du Soleil-saturated Las Vegas Strip.

Wynn announced that tickets to the Encore Theater production will cost $90 each and go on sale Thursday. Performances are expected to begin in January after previews in December.

An elaborate musical production for his wife Andrea's 50th birthday party in April is what inspired the billionaire casino-hotel developer to pen "ShowStoppers."

It features a cast of 34 singers and dancers and a 30-piece orchestra performing 20 memorable Broadway numbers.

Wynn has long had a love for Broadway and has tried before to stage productions of award-winning plays to limited success.

He says "ShowStoppers" will cost about $10 million to stage.