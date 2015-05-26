Steady enrollment gains for Obama health law over New Year's holiday period

The Obama administration says nearly 103,000 people signed up for coverage under the president's health care law last week. That's a slow but steady gain during a period that included the New Year's holiday.

Wednesday's report from the Health and Human Services department comes as the health law's second open enrollment season has passed the half-way mark. So far, there hasn't been the technology meltdown that marred the first sign-up season.

Total enrollment for 2015 stands at about 6.6 million in the 37 states where the federal government is running the online insurance markets. Other states are running their own exchanges.

Consumers who don't have access to coverage on the job have until Feb. 15 to shop for subsidized private insurance.

The administration wants 9.1 million customers signed up and paying premiums in 2015.