Starbucks workers at over 100 stores picketing, striking on Red Cup Day

Starbucks workers at over 100 locations nationwide are striking and picketing Thursday as the coffeehouse company holds its annual Red Cup Day.

The participating stores, in numerous states, are handing out their own red union cups to customers as part of what Starbucks Workers United called the "Red Cup Rebellion," according to a union press release provided to FOX Business.

Starbucks holds its Red Cup Day each year to celebrate the holidays, giving out red Starbucks-branded reusable cups for free when customers order certain drinks.

Starbucks Workers United claimed Starbucks workers are "underpaid, forced to run perpetually understaffed stores and don’t have consistent schedules they can rely on."

They are "demanding the right to organize a a union free of intimidation and fear" and accused the company of union-busting tactics, according to the release.

"We are aware that union demonstrations are scheduled at a small number of our U.S. company-owned stores," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business. "In those locations where partners choose to participate, we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity, though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers."

The coffeehouse company reported over 15,800 stores doing business in the U.S., including both company-operated and licensed stores, according to its most recent quarterly filing.

Videos and photos on social media showed people gathered outside some Starbucks stores holding signs with messages.

"We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side by side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the Starbucks spokesperson added. "In those stores where partners have elected union representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith."

Starbucks Workers United called the "Red Cup Rebellion" strike the "biggest coordinated national action taken by union Starbucks stores in the campaign’s history."

The coffeehouse company has faced growing union efforts, with over 250 stores across the U.S. voting to unionize.

