Staples, ITT Educational Services Among Stocks hitting 52-Week Lows Friday

Five stocks dropped to 52-week lows:
- The share price of Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) slipped today, reaching and then falling even farther past its previous 52-week low of $10.92 to $10.78. The stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price was down 1.2% with a volume of 15 million. The stock has lost momentum over the last three months, losing $2.52 (-18.8%) from $13.37 on May 30, 2012. The stock is trading at 87.2% of its 50-day moving average and 78.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of ITT Educational Services (NYSE:ESI) fell today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of $31.44 to $31.25. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price fell 2.2% after trading at a volume of 582,563. The stock is trading at 74.3% of its 50-day moving average and 56.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) dipped today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of $1.62 to $1.51. Shares were traded at a volume of 154,962 and fell 12.1%. The stock is trading at 81.2% of its 50-day moving average and 63.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of SinoHub (AMEX:SIHI) decreased today, reaching and then dropping even further past its previous 52-week low of 16 cents to 15 cents. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price dropped 15.8% today, trading at a volume of 191,436. The stock is trading at 64.5% of its 50-day moving average and 40.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, FreeSeas (NASDAQ:FREE) slid today, hitting and then dropping past its previous 52-week low of 30 cents to 29 cents. The stock price fell 3.3% after trading at a volume of 51,640. The stock is trading at 72.2% of its 50-day moving average and 40% of its 200-day moving average.