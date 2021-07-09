Expand / Collapse search
Mergers and Acquisitions

Stamps.com to be taken private in $6.6B deal

Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share, a 67% premium to Thursday's closing price

Stamps.com is being taken private in a $6.6 billion transaction, the company said on Friday.

Thoma Bravo will pay Stamps.com shareholders $330 per share, an approximately 67% premium to where shares settled on Thursday. Thoma Bravo is a Chicago-based private-equity firm that focuses on investing in software and technology companies and has over $78 billion in assets. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
STMP STAMPS.COM, INC. 323.67 +125.95 +63.70%

"With the financial and operational support of Thoma Bravo, Stamps.com can continue to innovate and pursue growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market and extend our position as the leading global multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software company," Stamps.com CEO Ken McBride said in a statement.

The deal includes a 40-day "go-shop" period where Stamps.com can solicit and consider other proposals from third parties. 

Barring the acceptance of a different proposal, the deal between Stamps.com and Thoma Bravo is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. 

Stamps.com will continue to be headquartered in El Segundo, California. 

J.P. Morgan Securities is serving as the exclusive financial advisor for Stamps.com.