Shares of some top staffing companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Kelly Services Inc. class A fell $.17 or 1.0 percent, to $17.03.

Korn/Ferry International Inc. fell $.43 or 1.3 percent, to $32.03.

ManpowerGroup rose $.28 or .3 percent, to $85.43.

Robert Half International Inc. fell $.87 or 1.5 percent, to $56.23.