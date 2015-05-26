Sprint's Boost Mobile unit is offering prepaid cards for Miami-area customers calling Cuba

Sprint's Boost Mobile business is offering prepaid calling cards for Miami customers who want to call Cuba.

Boost Mobile said Thursday that customers can pay $50 per month for a card that includes 5 gigabytes of high speed data and $60 a month for 10 GB of data. Both cards will give consumers the ability to talk on the phone for 15 minutes with unlimited texting.

For a limited time, the company is also offering $15 cards with 50 minutes of talk time.

Cuba charges some of the world's highest rates for long-distance calling, and calls into Cuba are also among the world's most expensive. In March a New Jersey-based company that sells discount international calling cards to immigrant communities said it started handling direct calls between the U.S. and Cuba. IDT Corp. previously struck a deal with Cuba's state telecommunications company.

The U.S. and Cuba said in December that they would move to restore diplomatic relations after more than 50 years. The two nations announced a prisoner exchange, and on Tuesday the White House said President Obama will remove Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.