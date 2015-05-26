Sprint's Boost Mobile unit is offering prepaid cards for Miami-area customers calling Cuba

IndustriesAssociated Press

Sprint's Boost Mobile business is offering prepaid calling cards for Miami customers who want to call Cuba.

Boost Mobile said Thursday that customers can pay $50 per month for a card that includes 5 gigabytes of high speed data and $60 a month for 10 GB of data. Both cards will give consumers the ability to talk on the phone for 15 minutes with unlimited texting.

Continue Reading Below

For a limited time, the company is also offering $15 cards with 50 minutes of talk time.

Cuba charges some of the world's highest rates for long-distance calling, and calls into Cuba are also among the world's most expensive. In March a New Jersey-based company that sells discount international calling cards to immigrant communities said it started handling direct calls between the U.S. and Cuba. IDT Corp. previously struck a deal with Cuba's state telecommunications company.

The U.S. and Cuba said in December that they would move to restore diplomatic relations after more than 50 years. The two nations announced a prisoner exchange, and on Tuesday the White House said President Obama will remove Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.