Spotify suspends service in Russia

Spotify Technology SA is suspending its service in Russia, the company said, refusing to comply with recent laws that require the audio streaming giant to censor content in the country.

The Swedish company earlier this month closed its Russian office and put restrictions on users’ ability to find shows put out by Russian state media. It also removed content from Russia’s state-backed RT and Sputnik in the European Union and other markets, after the EU suspended their licenses. At the time, Spotify said it was important to keep its service operational in Russia to allow for the flow of information.

Spotify changed its tune Friday in response to the recently enacted legislation, which the company said further restricts access to information, eliminates free expression and criminalizes certain types of news. The company said the new regulations put the safety of the company’s employees and possibly its listeners at risk.

Since invading Ukraine, Russia has enacted legislation threatening punishment for anyone publishing what authorities consider to be false information about what it says is a special military operation.

The company is now looking for ways to encourage listeners to use VPN services to access Spotify and other independent news and information providers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Also earlier this month, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., the world’s largest concert promoter and ticketing service via Ticketmaster, said it would no longer put on shows or do business in Russia.

The three largest record companies, Universal Music Group NV, Sony Group Corp.’s Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group Corp. , suspended operations and closed offices in Russia as well, adding to the cultural sanctions global entertainment companies are making to isolate Russia economically and culturally as punishment for its military actions.

Many entertainment companies have said they are grappling with balancing sanctions on Russia with their desire to support dissident voices from within the region.

