Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio staying at Spotify after COVID misinformation concerns resolved

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their podcast studio at Spotify after reportedly considering leaving the streaming platform. The Sussexes had concerns about the manner in which Spotify handled the spreading of information regarding the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the production company, Archewell Audio, told FOX Business on Thursday that in an effort to mitigate the spread of misinformation, they are committed to working with the content streamer to continue the conversation surrounding transparency regarding Spotify’s policies and practices.

Archewell Audio maintained that its conversations with Spotify have been encouraging and productive, thus they are confident moving forward with their multiyear exclusive Spotify deal and are expected to launch the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series which is expected to premiere this summer.

Spotify found itself in hot water last month when musician Neil Young accused the streamer’s podcast host Joe Rogan of spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines through Rogan’s exclusive Spotify show.

Young went on to admonish Spotify for allowing Rogan to continue delivering his podcast and subsequently pulled his music from the platform.

The dustup prompted other music and content creators such as Joni Mitchell and India Arie to also leave Spotify in protest.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have yet to deliver much audio content from their studio since announcing their exclusive partnership with Spotify in late 2020.