Spirit Airlines could face lawsuit over unexpected fees for carry-on bags

A class-action lawsuit against Spirit Airlines has been revived by a federal appeals court.

Continue Reading Below

The lawsuit claimed that the low-cost airline deliberately surprised passengers with unexpected fees for their carry-on bags with tickets purchased through discount websites such as Cheapoair, Expedia and Priceline, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court’s ruling, allowing 22 people to sue Spirit Airlines for breach of contract.

According to Reuters, the court made its decision because Spirit didn’t appear to let passengers know about “ambiguities” in the prices they would pay, between their tickets and the fees for carry-on bags.

"This is a great victory for air travelers nationwide," the plaintiff’s attorney, John Hermina of the Hermina Law Group, said in a statement.

Advertisement

A class-action lawsuit against Spirit Airlines was revived by a federal court of appeals. The suit claimed that the low-cost airline deliberately surprised passengers with unexpected fees for their carry-on bags with tickets purchased through discoun Expand

"The Second Circuit has, once again, shown its sophistication in dealing with well-established legal doctrine," Hermina added.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on Wednesday night.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 38.75 +0.87 +2.30%

According to a release from Hermina Law Group, the lawsuit claims that when people buy tickets for Spirit Airlines through one of those sites, the airline implies “that carry on items are included in the price of the ticket.”

“Once at the airport, Spirit Airlines forces the passengers to pay for a carry-on, or not board the aircraft,” the release said.

The lawsuit alleged that passengers could be charged up to $100 for a carry-on, according to the release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

However, Reuters reported Spirit had said its “contract of carriage” allows that passengers can take carry-on bags on their planes, as long as they pay a fee.