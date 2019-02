Shares of some top specialty retail companies are down at 10 a.m.:

Autozone Inc. fell $3.13 or .5 percent, to $687.61.

Continue Reading Below

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. fell $.41 or .6 percent, to $72.08.

Best Buy fell $.34 or .9 percent, to $36.11.

Home Depot Inc. fell $.35 or .3 percent, to $112.82.

Lowe's Cos. fell $.35 or .5 percent, to $72.89.

Staples fell $.16 or 1.0 percent, to $15.94.

Advertisement

TJX Companies fell $.15 or .2 percent, to $66.14.