Southwest shares jump after activist Elliott buys $2B stake

Southwest Airlines shares jumped on Monday after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a $2 billion stake in the carrier.

Elliott, in a letter sent to Southwest's board on Monday, called on the airline to make leadership changes and take other actions, arguing the carrier needed to improve its financial performance.

In the letter, Elliott executives said Southwest should remake its board with "new, truly independent directors" and hire new leadership from outside the company. It also urged the carrier to form a committee to "evaluate all available opportunities to rapidly restore the Company’s performance to best-in-class standards."

The airline’s shares posted a nearly 7% increase in the morning as investors reacted to Elliott’s investment. The activist investor’s stake was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

FOX Business reached out to Southwest for comment.

