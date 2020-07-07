Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Southwest, Delta, United, Alaska, JetBlue finalize coronavirus loan terms: Treasury

Airlines sign letters of intent regarding loan terms under the CARES Act

close
Five major airlines have agreed to loan terms with the U.S. Treasury in a coronavirus bailout deal.video

Major airlines, US Treasury agree to loan terms under CARES Act

Five major airlines have agreed to loan terms with the U.S. Treasury in a coronavirus bailout deal.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five additional U.S. air carriers - Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines - plan to seek federal loans amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Department of Treasury said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The airlines had signed letters of intent regarding the terms under which they could receive U.S. funds under coronavirus relief law known as the CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the airlines to finalize agreements and provide the airlines the ability to access these loans if they so choose," he said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.33.30-1.91-5.43%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.27.51-0.93-3.27%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.33.39-0.91-2.65%

Four other airlines - American, Frontier, Hawaiian and Sky West - had already sought out federal aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the department said last week.

NEW YORK FINES DEUTSCHE BANK $150M PENALTY FOR JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEALINGS

National lockdowns amid the global coronavirus pandemic has crippled the industry, although travel has picked up in some areas as economies open up.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JBLUJETBLUE AIRWAYS10.72-0.29-2.63%
ALKALASKA AIR GROUP36.10-0.98-2.64%

Airlines have until Sept. 30 to decide whether to take the loan and can furlough or eliminate jobs starting Oct. 1.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Nick Zieminski)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE