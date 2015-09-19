South's broiler chicken industry untouched by bird flu, but some state fairs take no chances

The South is the heart of U.S. broiler chicken production. It escaped the deadly bird flu virus that devastated flocks in the Midwest this spring.

Autumn brings the possibility that migrating wild birds will carry the virus to the lower half of the U.S.

To combat that, a number of states are barring or limiting poultry shows and public sales, including those at state fairs in September and October.

That's forcing kids who've worked for months to raise and qualify poultry at fairs to get creative with their exhibits.

Fairs that don't allow poultry shows often have students create displays about their flocks or some aspect of the poultry business.