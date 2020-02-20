Expand / Collapse search
Six Flags earnings take giant drop

'We are working diligently to formulate a new strategic plan with the goal of restoring sustainable growth in attendance, revenue and profitability'

By FOXBusiness
Six Flags CEO: Have to innovate regularly

Six Flags CEO Jim Reid-Anderson discusses the company's membership program and the need for continuous innovation.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. posted a fourth-quarter loss as attendance at its amusement parks dwindled.

The Grand Prairie, Texas-based amusement park operator lost $11.2 million, or 13 cents a share, a sharp reversal from its $79.4 million profit a year ago. Revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $261 million as park admissions, spending on food and merchandise and sponsorships slipped.

The numbers of visitors to its parks -- home to Kingda Ka, the world's tallest coaster, in New Jersey, and the iconic wooden Great American Scream Machine in Atlanta -- dropped 3% while revenue from sponsorships and lodging, dropped 1%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SIXSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT38.02-0.40-1.04%

“We are working diligently to formulate a new strategic plan with the goal of restoring sustainable growth in attendance, revenue and profitability, and also to add directors with critical skills and experiences to our board,” CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.

Six Flags' fourth-quarter loss dropped the company's full-year profit to $179 million, or $2.11 a share, a 35 percent decrease from the prior year. Annual reveue was rose 2 percent YoY to $1.5 billion as attendance rose 2 percent, helping to offset