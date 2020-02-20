Expand / Collapse search
Norwegian Cruise Line warns coronavirus having 'adverse impact'

The cruise operator says coronavirus has known impact of 75 cents a share

By FOXBusiness
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Thursday and warned the coronavirus outbreak will dent its bottom line.

The Miami-based cruise operator posted a quarterly profit of $121.3 million, or 56 cents a share, down 21.5 percent from a year ago. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $1.5 billion, beating the $1.43 billion that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NCLHNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.52.02+0.33+0.64%

“As a result of the strong global demand for cruises witnessed throughout 2019, we entered 2020 in the best booked position and at prices higher than last year’s record levels,” CEO Frank Del Rio said in a statement. “This trend continued through late January until the COVID-19 outbreak began having an adverse impact on our business.”

Norwegian said the coronavirus outbreak’s known direct impact on full-year 2020 adjusted earnings is 75 cents a share. That includes customer compensation and 40 canceled, modified or redeployed Asia voyages.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.