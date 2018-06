Shares of some top silver companies are up at 10 a.m.:

Hecla Mining Co. rose $.10 or 3.2 percent, to $3.21.

Pan American Silver Corp. rose $.33 or 3.6 percent, to $9.28.

Silver Standard Resources Inc. rose $.13 or 2.5 percent, to $5.25.

Silver Wheaton rose $.40 or 2.1 percent, to $19.60.