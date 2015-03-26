Sigma - Aldrich 2Q Results: Postgame Scorecard

Sigma - Aldrich (NASDAQ:SIAL) saw its profit climb in the second quarter.

Earnings and Revenue The company's EPS fell in line with analyst expectations of 97 cents a share while revenue of $664 million missed estimates of $674.7 million. The estimates of 14 analysts ranged from profit of 93 cents to profit of $1.

The company's net income for the quarter was $115 million. This is 1.8% higher than the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 4.2% from $637 million in the same period last year.

Company Fundamental Trends The company's revenue has grown during at least each of the past four quarters on a year-over-year basis.

History Against Expectations The company has now fallen in line with estimates for the past two quarters. It reported net income of 99 cents in the first quarter.

Official Comment: Commenting on second quarter 2012 performance, President and CEO Rakesh Sachdev said, "We delivered another solid quarter of sales and EPS growth. We generated $664 million of sales in second quarter 2012, which represented 3% organic sales growth. We achieved growth in all geographic regions. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates since our last earnings call reduced otherwise reportable second quarter 2012 sales and adjusted EPS by $11 million and $0.01, respectively.

