Siemens results hit by weak healthcare

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens , a bellwether of Germany's economy, reported quarterly results that fell short of forecasts as profit from healthcare sagged and one-off charges weighed.

Fiscal third-quarter net profit from continuing operations fell 47 percent to 763 million euros ($1.11 billion), worse than consensus of about 1 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

The company confirmed its earnings outlook for the full year but cautioned that risks were increasing in the global economy. The company said full fiscal-year net profit from continuing operations would reach at least 7.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Jens Hack; writing by Thomas Atkins)

($1=.6884 Euro)