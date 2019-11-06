Should Warren Buffett buy Walgreens?
Billionaire Warren Buffett is sitting on plenty of cash and has been wanting to make a major acquisition for some time now.
Could Walgreen's be on his radar?
That's a question raised by Barron's following a Reuters report that the drugstore chain has explored going private.
Walgreens Boots Alliance has a market value of $55 billion, which would make it the largest leveraged buyout ever.
At the end of the third quarter, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had a cash balance of $128 billion.
Walgreens is Buffett’s kind of company. It’s an easy-to-understand business that has an inexpensive valuation, according to Barron's.
What could an offer look like? Barron's says Berkshire could offer $75 to $80 a share or about $70 billion, in an all cash-deal or some mix of cash and Berkshire stock.
Berkshire had no immediate comment to Barron's.