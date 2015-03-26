Services Sector Wrap

The Services sector (IYC) showed little change during trading today while the S&P 500 rose 1.7%.

While being down today, the ETF, as a proxy for sector performance, tracked farther from the overall market today than over the past week. At the start of today's trading, IYC was down 2.1% over the last seven trading days while the S&P 500 was down 1.6%.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 10.5% (+$1.93) to close at $20.33 with 12.5 million shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $19.86 to $20.45.

Lowe's Cos (NYSE:LOW) was a major loser in the sector, falling 10.1% (-$2.88) to close at $25.60 with 50.3 million shares moving. The stock traded between $25.42 and $26.53. The stock has been going in a negative direction over the last month, dropping $6.05 (-19.1%) from a price of $31.65 on April 20, 2012.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) rose 3.2% to close at $63.63, cross its 50-day moving average of $62.88 and 200-day moving average of $58.75.

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) rose 7.2% to close at $55.97, approaching its 50-day moving average of $57.61. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $58.17. Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:BH) fell 1% to close at $56.80, moving closer to its 50-day moving average of $56.67. Also, the stock moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $387.56.