Senate's high-priority 'Rhode to Work' package sees mixed success; bills stalled in House

The Rhode Island Senate's high-priority workforce development initiative saw mixed success in the 2014 legislative session, with several measures stalling in the House without getting a hearing.

Nine of the 21 "Rhode to Work" measures passed the General Assembly and were sent to the governor. Seven bills died, including five that were not considered in the House. Two didn't get Senate votes.

Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed said she's still pleased overall with the outcome. She cited passage of bills securing an extra $1.3 million for the Job Development Fund and another that is designed to bolster the Governor's Workforce Board and bring better statewide coordination.

Several bills that stalled in the House were turned into nonbinding resolutions and passed by just the Senate before the session ended June 21.