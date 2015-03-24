Senate turns to $1.1T catchall spending bill; vote slips to next week

First, objections by House Democrats stood in the way of passage of a $1.1 trillion catchall spending bill. Now it's the Senate Republicans' turn, specifically Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah.

The two lawmakers demanded a vote Friday night on a proposal to cut funds from the bill that could be used to implement President Barack Obama's new immigration policy, ending any chance the measure could clear the Senate and be sent to the White House with a minimum of fuss.

Officials in both parties said the bill remains on track for clearance early next week. But the move led Majority Leader Harry Reid to abandon plans to adjourn the Senate for the weekend, and pointed toward a test vote shortly after midnight on Saturday.