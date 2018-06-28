Senate passes farm bill, setting up clash on food stamps

The Senate has passed a bill that makes modest modifications to existing farm programs while largely avoiding changes to food stamps, setting up a showdown with the House.

The bill passed 86-11.

The legislation renews farm programs such as subsidies for crop insurance, farm credit and land conservation. The House passed a version of the bill that would tighten work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

GOP aides say the bill is expected to go to conference, where Senate and House leadership will try to reconcile their differences.

Farm programs are set to expire Sept. 30 unless Congress acts.