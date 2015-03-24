Senate Democrats to unveil $2.7B bill on alien children, wildfires, aid to Israel

Senate Democrats are preparing to significantly cut President Barack Obama's request for emergency funding to deal with an influx of Central American children streaming across the border with Mexico.

The measure also would provide immediate aid to Israel for the Iron Dome missile defense system as well as money needed to fight wildfires in Western states.

Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Barbara Mikulski is scheduled to release the measure on Wednesday.

The measure cuts Obama's $3.7 billion request for sheltering and processing unaccompanied immigrant children by $1 billion. It includes $225 million for Iron Dome as Israel battles with Hamas militants. There's also $615 million for wildfires.

Republican's want to stop guaranteeing immigrant children a judicial hearing before approving any border money.