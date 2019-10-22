Gulfstream G700 boasts most spacious cabin in the sky

There is a new king of the airways, with Gulfstream set to unveil the most spacious private jet in the skies.

The Gulfstream G700 is set to dethrone the Bombardier Global 7500 as the most spacious private jet in the world. And while the Bombardier boasts a range of 7,700 nautical miles, the longest in the world, the new Gulfstream’s 7,500 nautical mile-range still makes it competitive in terms of flying time and reach.

The major draw for the G700 will be space and size. While the overall length is shorter than the Bombardier, the cabin size increases are the real selling point.

Forbes notes that “With a length of 109 feet, 10 inches, the G700 will be 10 feet longer than the G650 and a foot shorter than Bombardier’s Global 7500, but it will have a 2-foot longer cabin (56 feet, 11 inches), a smidge higher height of 6 foot 3 inches and a little more room at the waist: 8 feet, 2 inches.”

The plane can carry 19 passengers and "features a six-place dining or conference room." There will be "a master bedroom suite with a spa shower" in addition to five living areas.

“The Gulfstream G700 takes the very best elements from our most innovative products and unites them with cutting-edge advances to create an all-new, advanced-technology aircraft that redefines safety, comfort, and range at speed,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said Tuesday.

“This announcement is the biggest news in business aviation history and is the result of the investments General Dynamics made to develop Gulfstream technology for Gulfstream products. Thanks to our nearly 18,000 employees around the world, the G700 is continuing a long Gulfstream tradition: raising the bar for ourselves and the industry.”

The new plane boasts 20 panoramic oval windows as well as “100 percent fresh air and a whisper-quiet cabin.”