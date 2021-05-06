SEC's Gensler on GameStop, cryptos: LIVE updates

Securit i es and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is making his first appearance on Capitol Hill, before the House Financial Services Committee, in his new role.

Gensler, according to his prepared testimony, will give his take on the factors that contributed to the trading frenzy that hit GameStop and other heavily shorted names including AMC in early January.

GENSLER TO WALK THRU GAMESTOP TRADING MESS AT HEARING

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 162.12 +2.63 +1.65% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 9.22 +0.06 +0.66%

He will also likely be asked about his position on cryptocurrencies as investors plow into not only Bitcoin but Ethereum and Dogecoin as well.

CRYPTO DEMAND KNOCKED ROBINHOOD OFFLINE

