SEC moving forward with new standards for brokers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to advance a rule that aims to prevent stockbrokers from giving conflicted investment advice to investors.

A vote on the final version of the rule is expected to occur next week, as the agency seeks to help clarify the roles of registered investment advisers and broker dealers in their relationships with customers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the plan, the new measures are expected to be similar to a proposal released last year – called Regulation Best Interest.

The current law requires commission-based brokers to give advice that is “suitable” to the investor but that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be in her best interest.

Because broker-dealers provide advice by recommending investment strategies or securities transactions to retail customers, the measure proposed by the SEC would require brokers to disclose major conflicts of interest. Those conflicts could include whether the broker is making those recommendations in order to maximize his or her compensation and whether financial incentives are involved. For example, they would be required to tell clients if they receive a bonus for selling a certain product.

According to the Journal, some perks, like contests that underpin a sale, would not be allowed under the new rule. The previous proposal stopped short of outright banning specific sales incentives.

The goal is to offer customers using a broker similar protections to those using investment advisers who will still be fiduciaries.

The proposal is viewed as less stringent than the Labor Department’s Fiduciary Rule, which was overturned by a court in March.

“These rules appear to be far more respectful of investors’ ability to make informed decisions than the rules finalized in 2016 by the Obama Department of Labor,” John Berlau, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, previously told FOX Business. “Those rules, recently overturned by a federal appeals court, directly limited investors’ options and treated investors as too stupid to make their own decisions about retirement.”

One main complaint detractors had about the SEC’s rule is that it relies heavily on broad broker disclosures, which may not meaningfully inform customers. Experts previously told FOX Business the rule may help regulators and industry more than investors.