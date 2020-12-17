SEC charges Robinhood for 'misleading' investors, $65M settlement reached

The SEC has charged Robinhood with "misleading" investors on how it made money and also for failing to get the best price for customer orders.

The popular online trading firm has agreed to pay $65 million, while neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing.

"Robinhood provided misleading information to customers about the true costs of choosing to trade with the firm,” said Stephanie Avakian, Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “Brokerage firms cannot mislead customers about order execution quality."

MASSACHUSETTS REGULATORS ACCUSE ROBINHOOD OF LURING INEXPERIENCED INVESTORS, PUTTING THEIR ‘ASSETS AT RISK’

The action comes just one day after Massachusetts securities regulators filed an administrative complaint against the company, accusing it of deploying “aggressive tactics to attract new, often inexperienced, investors” and acting “without regard for the best interests of its customers.”

In a statement to FOX Business, a Robinhood spokesperson disputed the allegations.

“We disagree with the allegations in the complaint by the Massachusetts Securities Division and intend to defend the company vigorously. Robinhood is a self-directed broker-dealer and we do not make investment recommendations. Over the past several months, we’ve worked diligently to ensure our systems scale and are available when people need them. We’ve also made significant improvements to our options offering, adding safeguards and enhanced educational materials. Millions of people have made their first investments through Robinhood, and we remain continuously focused on serving them.”

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.