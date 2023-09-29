Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

SEC charges 12 firms with record keeping failures

Companies include Interactive Brokers Corp, Fifth Third Securities, Nuveen Securities

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The U.S. securities regulator on Friday said it had fined 12 companies, including brokers, investment advisers and credit rating firms, for record keeping failures.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the companies, including Interactive Brokers Corp, Fifth Third Securities and Nuveen Securities, agreed to pay a total of $79 million and admitted they violated the record keeping rules.

VALKYRIE INVESTMENTS FIRST TO OFFER ETHER FUTURES THROUGH ETF

Reuters first reported the SEC was nearing settlement with several Wall Street firms earlier this week.

SEC

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee during an oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sept. 15, 2022.  (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

The SEC move marks the latest enforcement action in the SEC's two-year crackdown on Wall Street's use of WhatsApp and other unapproved messaging apps that has so far resulted in more than $2 billion in fines.

INVESTING EXECUTIVE WARNS AMERICANS THAT 'UNPRECEDENTED' SEC REGULATIONS ARE COMING FOR THEIR PENSION FUNDS

Credit rating agencies DBRS Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC also agreed to pay civil penalties to settle SEC charges related to the record-keeping failures, the regulator added.

close
 Panelists Steve Sosnick and Keith Fitz-Gerald break down market performance on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Markets don't move in straight lines: Steve Sosnick

 Panelists Steve Sosnick and Keith Fitz-Gerald break down market performance on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Employees at both firms failed to preserve electronic communications, including off-channel messages on personal and work-issued devices, the SEC said. DBRS was also charged with violations related to the ratings of certain commercial mortgage-backed securities.

RAMASWAMY WOOS PRO-CRYPTO VOTERS, SAYS HE’LL BUILD NEW POLICY FRAMEWORK FOR DIGITAL ASSETS

close
Potomac Wealth Advisors President and founder Mark Avallone argues the stock market will rally despite disappointing Fed news on 'Varney & Co.' video

Wall Street can expect a 'Santa Claus' rally before end of year: Mark Avallone

Potomac Wealth Advisors President and founder Mark Avallone argues the stock market will rally despite disappointing Fed news on 'Varney & Co.'

To settle the charges, DBRS agreed to pay $8 million in civil penalties and KBRA agreed to pay $4 million in civil penalties, the SEC said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE