Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

SeaWorld to reopen San Antonio park June 19

SeaWorld Orlando reopens on Thursday

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

San Antonio, Texas will soon get another of its entertainment destinations back open to visitors.

Continue Reading Below

SeaWorld Entertainment has announced a phased reopening of SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday, June 19 with capacity limitations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening are among the new safety protocols that will be in place when the park reopens.

The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Texas.

DISNEYLAND TO OPEN WITH CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES NEXT MONTH

"We were thrilled to announce the reopening of Aquatica on June 6 and are happy to now share that our guests won't have to wait much longer to join us back at SeaWorld," said Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica. "Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we've been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences."

SEAWORLD CLEARED TO REOPEN 3 PARKS AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS

SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SeaWorld Orlando reopens Thursday, but plans to be closed two days a week.