SeaWorld cleared to reopen 3 parks after coronavirus shutdowns

Under plans approved by the state of Florida, SeaWorld will welcome back guests at three of its Orlando-based parks as soon as next week, effectively ending months of inactivity created by COVID-19.

Continue Reading Below

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove will reopen June 11 with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening, the company announced Thursday. The park will also have a new online reservation system to help manage park capacity.

SEAWORLD ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR ORLANDO PARK TO REOPEN

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SEAS SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC 19.51 +0.94 +5.06%

"Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards," said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve."

SEAWORLD CEO RESIGNS AFTER CLASHING WITH BOARD

Earlier this month most of Florida's counties began reopening restaurants and retail at limited capacities. South Florida, which has been hardest-hit by coronavirus cases, was added to the areas that can begin limited reopenings earlier this week. The limited reopenings gave SeaWorld a chance to revive its business, which is a major piece of Florida’s tourism industry. The mid-March shutdown of the theme parks forced the company to furlough more than 90 percent of its employees.

Last week, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. received approval from the Orange County Economic Recovery Taskforce and the mayor of Orange County but had to wait for final approval from the governor before proceeding with its plans.

SEAWORLD SEEKING FEDERAL CORONAVIRUS HELP, FACES BACKLASH

SeaWorld's plans to reopen came in tandem with Walt Disney World which is planning, depending on approval, a tiered reopening, with the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Each park reopening next week has launched a new safety website with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen.

Here are some of the changes guests should be aware of:

Here are some major changes to look out for when SeaWorld reopens:

CORONAVIRUS FORCES SEAWORLD TO FURLOUGH OVER 90% OF EMPLOYEES

1. Face coverings

Employees and guests two years of age and older will be required to wear face coverings while inside the park. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own masks. There will be additional signage throughout the park reminding visitors of the policy.

2. Social distancing

There will be signs throughout the park and ground markings at key guest areas that will remind visitors to socially distance. Each ride will also have markings to help separate guests who are waiting in line.

SeaWorld is also encouraging contactless payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay across its parks.

Parades and meet-and-greets will be limited or removed for the foreseeable future, and restaurant seating will be changed in order to properly space the guests.

All pools, rivers, rafts and ride vehicles will operate with limited capacity.

3. Cleaning and sanitation

Staff will increase cleaning and sanitation especially within "high contact" areas, as well as employee areas and within its restaurants. Staff will also heavily clean and sanitize its ride vehicles, rafts, tubes and life vests.

The park will also increase the number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. Signage will be placed throughout the parks to remind guests about health and sanitation recommendations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

4. Employee and guest temperature screening

All guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked prior to entering the park.

Employees with flu-like symptoms will be asked to stay home or leave the park immediately. The employee must then follow CDC guidelines for self-isolation and symptom-free periods before returning to work.

5. Animal exhibits and interactions

Certain tours and interactions will be limited to one party at a time and only tours that can accommodate for social distancing will operate for the foreseeable future. Certain animal interactions will also be modified. Lines for all open animal viewing spacings will also have markings to promote social distancing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS