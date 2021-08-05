Science Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000
Virgin Galactic ticket sales coming after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space
Spaceship company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space.
Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday.
In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.
The company said it will have three consumer offerings - a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out.
Sales will initially open to the company's significant list of "early hand-raisers", it said.