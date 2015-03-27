SBA Communications Corporation, The Ryland Group Among Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Tuesday

These stocks reached one-year highs:
- The share price of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $56. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares saw a 2.7% price rise and traded at a volume of 4.9 million. Share price is up $4.88 (9.3%) from $52.27 on May 25, 2012. The stock is trading 8% above its 50-day moving average and 14.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, The Ryland Group (NYSE:RYL) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $24.10. After trading at a volume of 2.1 million, the stock price went up 3.9%. The stock has risen $4.15 (20.7%) over the last three months from a price of $20.07 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading 9.9% above its 50-day moving average and 20.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $31.20. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares climbed 5.1%, moving with volume of 971,911 shares. Share price went up over the last three months, now up $2.84 (10%) from $28.38 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading 11.1% above its 50-day moving average and 16.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, TW Telecom (NASDAQ:TWTC) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $25.45. It peaked at $25.50. Shares rose 1.4% on volume of 1.1 million. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $3.48 (15.8%) from a price of $22 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 7.7% above its 50-day moving average and 15.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Questar Corporation (NYSE:STR) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $20.65. After trading at a volume of 1.1 million, the stock price climbed 1.7%. Share price is up, having risen 74 cents (3.7%) from $19.96 on May 25, 2012. The stock is trading 3.5% above its 50-day moving average and 5.3% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) improved today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $19.41. The stock was trading on above-average volume. The stock price rose 4.3% with a volume of 813,424. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, increasing $2.55 (14.6%) from a price of $17.47 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading 9.9% above its 50-day moving average and 13.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $2.06. On volume of 6.7 million shares, the stock price went up 15.6%. The stock is trading 31.7% above its 50-day moving average and 29.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OSIR) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $13.22. In spite of its performance and peak price of $13.88, the stock was trading on below-average volume. With a volume of 845,959, the stock price improved 8.6%. The stock is trading 87.8% above its 50-day moving average and 58.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of AFC (NASDAQ:AFCE) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $22.59. The stock was trading on above-average volume. On volume of 417,663 shares, shares went up 6.5%. The stock is trading 14.6% above its 50-day moving average and 25.1% above its 200-day moving average.